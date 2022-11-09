Broadband blackspots are creating a rural-urban divide in Louth- Fitzpatrick

Broadband blackspots in Louth are creating a rural-urban divide, costing small businesses jobs and are stopping people from working from home, Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick told the Dail today.

The Independent TD was speaking in a debate about the National Broadband Plan and asking Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications Deputy Ossian Smyth for further details of the efforts to accelerate the roll-out of national broadband in these areas.

“It is stopping people from working from home. Households and businesses cannot wait for years.

“Several people have come to my constituency office saying they cannot continue to survive.

“I cannot understand why they are not connected to this essential broadband service.

Deputy Fitzpatrick detailed the case of a local family business who have said they won’t be connected until June 2024.

“ It is 2022 and for these people to wait another two years does not seem fair.”

“In this day and age, they do not think that is very fair. I do not use the words "black spot" lightly. It is 2022 and for these people to wait another two years does not seem fair.”

In response the Minister of State said:

“I am advised by National Broadband Ireland, NBI, that, as of 28 October 2022, more than 97,000 premises can order or preorder a high-speed broadband connection, with in excess of 87,700 premises passed and available for immediate connection. Construction is under way across all 26 counties, demonstrating that the project is reaching scale.

“To date, the level of connections is increasing daily and is in line with or exceeding our expectations. I am advised that 3,334 premises in County Louth are now available to order or preorder a connection.”

“Louth has double the average rate of connection for Ireland. It is the number one county for connections for rural broadband. I believe 37% of rural homes in Louth have been passed, which is twice the average overall, so it is doing very well.

“For a person who is waiting and absolutely needs something a year before the connection is delivered, the options are fixed wireless access, 5G or satellite connections. It is a seven-year contract and that means some people will be connected in years 6 or 7. I am working on reducing that number down to five years.”

Deputy Fitzpatrick responded by saying that “there are still many black spots.”

“I know the Minister of State hates that term. How can I go back to those people and convince them to stick it out?

“Many of these people living in rural Ireland are talking about going back to work because it is too expensive to stay in rural Ireland and it is costing them a lot of money.

“The Minister of State is aware there is an energy crisis ongoing. When I go back to my constituency office on Friday, what will I tell the people who ask me what they are supposed to do if they do not have broadband in their area?”

The Minister reiterated that Louth was the number one county in Ireland for connections.

“For those who need a connection and do not yet have it, and have been waiting for three or more years, we have provided information on the website.

“We want to be honest and let people know they will have to make other arrangements. The three technologies available are fixed wireless access, 5G or satellite connection for somebody who needs to have something and cannot have fibre to a cabinet or whatever is being provided at the moment,” he concluded.