Search

09 Nov 2022

Cathal Murray disappointed Ardee failed to show up following Leinster exit

Cathal Murray disappointed Ardee failed to show up following Leinster exit

Ardee St Mary's manager Cathal Murray. (Picture: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty (Sports Editor)

09 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The major feelings as fans and media left TEG Cusack last Sunday afternoon was wondering what could have been.

After such a great run to the Joe Ward Cup and a Leinster first round triumph following a short turnover against a wily Colmcille, a lot was expected of Ardee St Mary’s as they hit the road to face the Westmeath champions.

Sadly it was just not to be for the men in Blue, who on the day were outgunned by a classy The Downs, backboned by county star Luke Loughlin. Nobody was expecting an easy assignment for the Louth Champions, yet who could have seen an eight-point defeat either.

“We knew all along the strength the Downs team would have” admitted Ardee manager Cathal Murray when speaking to the Democrat not long after the final whistle had been blown.

“We have more in us. I thought on the day it was just disappointing not to show that performance or the quality that we have. That was the key reflection. They took their chances and punished our mistakes.

“There were around six to eight turnovers in the first half and a lot of them resulted in scores. They were clinical in the way they finished and punished us relentlessly.”

In a tie where they found themselves chasing a four point or bigger deficit for pretty much the entire game, following an early goal from Kevin O’Sullivan, raising a green flag back became a must if the Louth Champions were to muster a comeback.

Just before half time, Daire McConnon had a great chance when played in one on one, only for the Downs to get back in numbers and turn the ball over. Other goal chances came in the second half, but sadly none rattled the net.

The Down native saw that first half miss from his usually reliant sharpshooter as a vital moment, but stressed it was important that they don't lack back on it as an overly negative experience.

Keith Ward goal sees Dundalk end the season on a high note

Late rally sees Cooley Kickhams overcome Dublin champions

“It was a key moment; I think Daire could’ve actually used Ciaran Keenan as a dummy and could’ve taken his own score” he noted when thinking back on the missed opportunity.

“But even in the second half, late on I counted three half goal chances, which would have put a different complexion on the game. But it is a learning experience for our boys, a step up in quality on what we played all year. I can take any defeat as long as you learn from it.

"There is an awful lot of work going on behind the scenes in Ardee and we are absolutely proud of the progress we have made, along with of course other teams within the club. We have just got to enjoy the winter well, and build ourselves up again for next year."  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media