Cathal Murray disappointed Ardee failed to show up following Leinster exit

The major feelings as fans and media left TEG Cusack last Sunday afternoon was wondering what could have been.

After such a great run to the Joe Ward Cup and a Leinster first round triumph following a short turnover against a wily Colmcille, a lot was expected of Ardee St Mary’s as they hit the road to face the Westmeath champions.

Sadly it was just not to be for the men in Blue, who on the day were outgunned by a classy The Downs, backboned by county star Luke Loughlin. Nobody was expecting an easy assignment for the Louth Champions, yet who could have seen an eight-point defeat either.

“We knew all along the strength the Downs team would have” admitted Ardee manager Cathal Murray when speaking to the Democrat not long after the final whistle had been blown.

“We have more in us. I thought on the day it was just disappointing not to show that performance or the quality that we have. That was the key reflection. They took their chances and punished our mistakes.

“There were around six to eight turnovers in the first half and a lot of them resulted in scores. They were clinical in the way they finished and punished us relentlessly.”

In a tie where they found themselves chasing a four point or bigger deficit for pretty much the entire game, following an early goal from Kevin O’Sullivan, raising a green flag back became a must if the Louth Champions were to muster a comeback.

Just before half time, Daire McConnon had a great chance when played in one on one, only for the Downs to get back in numbers and turn the ball over. Other goal chances came in the second half, but sadly none rattled the net.

The Down native saw that first half miss from his usually reliant sharpshooter as a vital moment, but stressed it was important that they don't lack back on it as an overly negative experience.

“It was a key moment; I think Daire could’ve actually used Ciaran Keenan as a dummy and could’ve taken his own score” he noted when thinking back on the missed opportunity.

“But even in the second half, late on I counted three half goal chances, which would have put a different complexion on the game. But it is a learning experience for our boys, a step up in quality on what we played all year. I can take any defeat as long as you learn from it.

"There is an awful lot of work going on behind the scenes in Ardee and we are absolutely proud of the progress we have made, along with of course other teams within the club. We have just got to enjoy the winter well, and build ourselves up again for next year."