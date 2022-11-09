Tributes paid to Louth and London GAA Stalwart Willie Reilly

Louth lost another GAA legend recently with the passing of Dromiskin native Willie Reilly. While known in these parts for his trojan fundraising efforts to huge local projects, such as the development of the Darver Centre of Excellence, he also had a huge impact in his adopted home.

Having arrived in London in 1958, Reilly would link up with the oldest club in the English capital, Brothers Pearse, a side formed in 1920, and with them he would have a longstanding relationship, be it as a player or an official.

He played a role in the club until very recently. Despite already being in his 80's back in 2016, he was extremely eager to stay on as chairman into the club’s centenary year in 2020 and was delighted to able to play a role in belated celebrations earlier this year.

“It is with great sadness that Brothers Pearse learnt of the death of (Willie) Bill Reilly” read a statement on the club’s social media channels. “There are very few who have had such an impact on the club as Bill did, serving as chairman multiple times over the decades.”

“The times shared with him, whether at a game, in a pub afterwards, in a work setting, a trip away, or one of his private, generous gestures of good will, they would easily fill a book. And we look forward to hearing them all in the coming days and weeks.

“The overriding sentiment here is how proud, and humble, this man was. And Bill, we were ever so proud to have you as one of ours, an outstanding legend of the club. You will be so sorely missed.”

Of course, his GAA duties also went to county board level, where Reilly served as President of London GAA, a role he took up in 2017 and held until his death. Current chairman Donal Corbett paid a lovely tribute to a man who clearly left a huge mark on the GAA in Britain.

"London GAA and the entire GAA family feels a huge sense of loss at the passing of Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Londain Bill Reilly.

"A man of great wit, character and great company to be with discussing the news, sport and politics of the day and days gone by or just having the craic.

"He was so proud to be our president which after all of his accomplishments in life is an honour to London GAA and something for all of us to reflect on.

"We share this loss with Bill’s family, friends his beloved Brothers Pearse and his home county and club of Louth and Dromiskin.”