Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 10 November 2022
The death has occurred of Frances Murphy (née Wallace) of Loughantarve, Knockbridge, Louth
Peacefully, in her 100th year, in the dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home, having previously been lovingly cared for at home. Beloved wife of the late James and dear mother of May McArdle, Kathleen McComish and Seán. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 4pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal from her home in Loughantarve on Saturday at 10.40am, driving to the crossroads in Knockbridge, before proceeding on foot to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Both houses in Loughantarve private at all times. Please respect the family's wishes for privacy at home at this time. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May she rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.