10 Nov 2022

Drivers warned of upcoming M1 closure in Louth

M1 near junction 16 Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

10 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Louth County Council have given notice that the M1 Mainline from Junction 18 to Junction 16 on the M1 will close for three nights within the period 4th January 2023 – 20th January 2023 to facilitate works on the overhead variable message gantry southbound between J17 and J16.

They say diversions will be in place, at night-time only, between 19.30-06.30.

They further stated that:

“The total duration of the roadworks is expected to be three nights, during which time the Junction 17 interchange slip road southbound and side roads may be closed. It is the intention of Celtic Roads Group (CRG) to minimise the road closures within the above period.

“Contingency has been included in the period to allow for disruption to works due to weather conditions etc. and every effort will be made to complete works in less than the timescale mentioned.

“For up to date information, notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch and on LMFM Radio.

“Any person who wishes to object to any of the closures should lodge an objection in writing (envelope clearly marked “Road Closure Objection”) to the undersigned not later than 12.00 noon on Tuesday 29th November 2022.”

