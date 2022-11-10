Gallery: Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Autumn Finals Day 2

The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol lú Autumn finals continued recently as the Louth GAA Centre of Excellence hosted an evening of great entertainment as the best young players in the county descended on Darver.
After some thrilling encounters, it was the Mell, Tallanstown and St Mary's Drogheda that ended up lifting the trophies.
Below is a selection of the best photos from a great night of action.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.
