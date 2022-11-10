Search

10 Nov 2022

Stars of the future shine for Cuchulainn in Leinster Cycling League

Tara Callaghan and Callum Gaffney made their competitive debut at McCrystal's Track in Bellurgan last weekend

It was a fantastic weekend's racing for the younger members of Cuchulainn Cycling Club. Round 3 of the Leinster League took place on the club's doorstep at McCrystal's track in Bullurgan.

This top class facility is due to host the national championships in 2023 provided the backdrop for some great racing.

The first rider in action was Tara Callaghan, making her competitive debut in the Under 8 event where she proved she is a name to watch as she led the field from beginning to end to take victory in the girl's race.

In the Under 10 event Callum Gaffney was also making his debut, lining up with Logan McAreavey. Logan was unlucky not to make the podium as a late crash hindered his progress.

Michael O'Rourke and Sean Delaney took part in the Under 14 Boy's race. Aidan managed a top 10 finish, a result that sees him moving into 4th place in the overall standings in the league.

In the Under 16 girl's race Cuchulainn were well represented with Holly McCaffrey, Grace O'Rourke, Edith Murphy and the Dolan Sister's, Rhiannon and Ffion, all lining up.

Rhiannon finished in 2nd place and now leads the Leinster League with Holly McCaffrey moving into 3rd Place. Calum McCaffrey also managed a top 6 finish in the Under 16 Boy's race and he now leads the under 16 Leinster Boy's league.

Elsewhere Johnny McCabe travelled to the European Cyclocross Masters Championships in Namur, Belgium. He once again showed why he has been multiple national champion, finishing 18th in the 60-64 years aged group.

