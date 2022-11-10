Dundalk's WWI memorial officially launched

The successful launch of a World War I (WWI) Memorial at The Crescent, Dundalk occurred on Thursday 27 October.

The memorial was funded under the Shared Spaces theme of the PEACE IV Programme as a permanent commemoration of those from Dundalk, Co Louth who lost their lives in WWI.

Speakers at the launch event included Chief Executive Joan Martin, Cathaoirleach Councillor Conor Keelan and historian Dr. Donal Hall.

Chief Executive Joan Martin spoke about the importance of the EU Peace programmes and their role in building a more integrated, peaceful society.

Dr Hall spoke on the names engraved on the memorial and how in the future, more information may become available to add to those already listed there.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Conor Keelan thanked the Dundalk World War I Committee for their efforts to have a World War I memorial in Dundalk realised.

The event at The Crescent, was followed by a tea/coffee reception at The Oriel Centre.

It is envisaged that this memorial will act as a cross community and cross-border shared space, permanently commemorating the link between Dundalk and Armagh City which was the historic home of the Fusiliers.

The project has been supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special European Programmes Body (SEUPB) and supported locally by Louth County Council and Louth Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Match-funding has been provided by The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.