Four Louth groups make Clean Coasts Ocean Hero 2022 Shortlist

This week, Clean Coasts announced the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who have been nominated in seven categories for the Ocean Hero Awards for their outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas. Four Louth based groups make Clean Coasts Ocean Hero 2022 shortlist, with nominations in three categories

Each year, the Ocean Hero Awards honour the invaluable contribution Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline. The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, were conceived in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’.

This year, Clean Coasts has chosen eight dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the categories. The seven categories consist of:

Group of the Year Award

Individual of the Year Award

Youth of the Year Award

Beach Clean Award

Campaigner of the Year Award

Local Action Award

Special Achievement Award

In County Louth there are four nominees within three separate categories including Louth groups Alpha Diving Group and Cósta Alainn in the Local Action Award category, Cooley Community Alert for the Special Achievement Award category and Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group in the Beach Clean Award Category.

Above: Cósta Álainn

This year, Clean Coasts are hosting the award ceremony in person for the first time in two years to pay tribute to the ocean heroes after two years of alternative celebrations.

Above: Alpha Diving Group

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager said: “For the past 15 years, the Clean Coasts programme’s Ocean Hero Awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of Clean Coasts volunteers around the Irish Coastline. We have nothing but awe and respect for the amazing groups and individuals highlighted in our shortlist for this years Ocean Hero Awards.

"We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community”

Above: Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group

Last year in 2021 a total 36 groups, organisations and individuals were shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the ten categories.

2021 Cooley Alert Community Peninsula were awarded first place at the Ocean Hero Awards 2021 in the Group of the Year category, recognising the Clean Coasts group who have made the most significant contribution to our coastline that year. A representative from Cooley Community Alert said of the group at the time:

“Cooley Community Alert were formed 20 years ago as a community alert group on the Cooley Peninsula in County Louth and in 2018 expanded to set up our Marine litter project. The group have many volunteers from throughout Louth and the surrounding counties who have joined them on bi weekly clean ups. Along with this, Cooley Community Alert also believe education is key and visit local schools to encourage participation and also show what was collected on the coast line closest to them afterwards.”

After announcing the shortlist last year, Clean Coasts went on a road trip across Ireland to meet the winners of each category and surprise them with the news and say thank you. These various ceremonies were filmed and compiled into a celebratory video that can be found on Clean Coast’s YouTube Channel here.

The in-person awards ceremony will be taking place on Tuesday, the 22nd of November so, in the mean time, watch this space to see who will be named a 2022 Clean Coasts Ocean Hero in the coming weeks. Be sure to keep an eye on the Clean Coasts website for updates here.