Louth councillor writes to ComReg over poor mobile coverage in parts of county
Dundalk-Carlingford's Cllr John Reilly says he has written to the Commission for Communications Regulation, ComReg, to complain about the poor mobile coverage in the Templetown / Willville area of north Louth.
Cllr Reilly claims that trying to send texts or using WhatsApp is "a very hit or miss situation". The local councillors says that quite a lot of people are affected by the issue and that "this has been going on for many years".
Cllr Reilly added that one particular home in that area has "no signal whatsoever at any end of the property from any network".
The Fine Gael councillor says that he is "currently awaiting a response from ComReg before further action can be taken at this time".
