Louth TD keynote speaker at Edentubber commemoration this Sunday
The 65th Anniversary of the Edentubber Martyrs takes place this Sunday the 13th of November with Louth TD, Ruairí O’Murchú the keynote speaker at this year’s commemoration.
Each year republicans from all over Ireland gather to remember those who died during a premature landmine explosion in Edentubber in north Louth.
On Monday 11th November 1957, five republicans were killed in the explosion which demolished a small cottage at the foot of Edentubber Mountain. The five were, George Keegan, Paul Smith, Oliver Craven, Patrick Parle and Michael Watters. The men became known as the Edentubber Martyrs.
The commemoration takes place this Sunday at 2.30pm.
