Little change in numbers signing on in Louth

Dundalk Intreo Office
There was little monthly change in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth in October, with a fall of just one in the County since September 2022.
7,614 people signed on in Louth in October, down one from the 7,615 who signed on in September. In Dundalk, there was a decrease of 11 people in October, with 3,553 signing on compared to the 3,564 who signed on in September.
There was an increase of eight people signing on in Ardee in October, with the number rising from 790 in September to 798 in October.
Drogheda saw an increase of two people signing on, with 3,263 signing on in October, compared to 3,261 in September.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for October 2022 was 182,600 persons, down 800 or 0.4% from September 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.