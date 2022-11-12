Dundalk Golf Notes: Barry Cunningham digs deep to land stableford glory

Barry Cunningham won the Singles Stableford competition held over the Halloween weekend after he edged out Andrew Shekleton on countback.

Both shot impressive rounds of 43pts with Cunningham’s superior back nine proving decisive as he outscored Shekleton by one point, 21pts to 20pts, on the homeward run.

Shekleton, playing off 25, had gone out in 23pts helped by four-point pars at the third and eighth alongside three-point pars at the fourth and ninth. He added another four-point par at the 11th and three-point pars at the 12th and 17th, but double bogeys at the 10th and 18th were to prove costly.

Cunningham, who was playing off nine, went out in 22pts thanks to a four-point birdie on the eighth and three-point pars on the first, third and seventh. Down the back he had three-point pars at the 11th, 15th and 16th and finished with a birdie on 18 for another three points and the overall victory.

Shekleton took Division 3 while Division 1 was won by Gregory McCaughey and Ross Quigley won Division 2.

The Men’s Winter League will commence on the weekend of November 26/27 and registration will run from Friday, November 11 to November 21st. Players can register at the bar or in the Pro Shop. The entry fee will be €5, with all monies collected going into the prize fund.

The Winter League will be run over six to eight weeks, with some breaks for team events, and will be run in conjunction with normal weekend competition. The number of players on each team will be decided when the total entry is confirmed. Teams to be picked based on handicap categories to ensure fair spread.

Meanwhile the Captain’s Dinner takes place on Friday, November 18 and bookings can be made through the Office at admin@dundalkgolfclub.ie.

Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Barry Cunningham (9) 43/21pts. Division 1: Gregory McCaughey (7) 38/18pts, Gerard Carroll (5) 38/17pts. Division 2: Ross Quigley (12) 42pts, Dermot McKenna (17) 41pts. Division 3: Andrew Shekleton (25) 43/20pts, Brian Crombie (24) 42pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The second round of the 14-hole Winter League took place over the Halloween Weekend with Maura Coyle posting the best score of the competition.

She shot 32pts on her way to winning Division 3. Fionnuala Dullaghan shot 28pts to win Division 1 and Maeve Ahern took Division 2 on countback from June Desmond after both had shot 26pts.

Congratulations to Edith Henry who finished fifth in the Golf Ireland Girls Junior Medal at Woodbrook. She shot 37pts and finished five points behind the winner, Holly Roberts of Donaghadee.

Saturday October 29 and Tuesday November 1 - Winter League Week 2 - Division 1: Fionnuala Dullaghan (23) 28pts, Bernie McCabe (17) 27pts, Gillian McDonnell (12) 26pts.

Division 2: Maeve Ahern (26) 26pts, June Desmond (28) 26pts, Marie MacKell (24) 25pts. Division 3: Maura Coyle (33) 32pts, Angela McGuire (35) 27pts, Mary Connor (37) 27pts. 9 Hole Competition: Ciara McGinnity 19pts, Bernadette Kearney 17pts.