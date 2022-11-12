PHOTOS: St Joseph's NS willow tree planting ceremony

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
St Joseph’s N.S celebrated the opening of their special class Willow on Wednesday October 26th. “We were delighted to welcome family and friends of the pupils from the Willow class to plant a Willow tree and visit the pupil's class to experience some of the lovely activities they participate in each day”, teacher Avril Donnelly said.
“It was a lovely opportunity to celebrate the beginning of their educational journey in St. Joseph's N.S. We look forward to many happy years ahead as we watch these boys grow and flourish.”
