Charlie’s full house for Old Dundalk Society lecture

Dr Charles (Charlie) Flynn and Michael Gaynor
The first lecture in the Old Dundalk Society (ODS) winter series ‘Housing and Living Conditions in Dundalk 1900-1960’ took place at the Louth County Museum on Wednesday 9 November and was an outstanding success.
The lecture given by local man Dr Charles (Charlie) Flynn was delivered to a ‘full house’ with standing room only available. The lecture focused on how at the dawning of the twentieth century Dundalk was facing a housing crisis, "Many people lived in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in courts opening on to the main thoroughfare".
Using maps, photographs and sound bites to great effect, Charlie’s presentation plotted these developments and gave the audience an understanding for the impetus for much needed change.
The packed venue enjoyed the event, which gave a wonderful insight into the living conditions that were prevailing for many residents of Dundalk in the early part of the 1900s. This is the first in a series of planned lectures by the ODS which will be delivered in the coming months.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.