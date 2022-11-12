Jinx Lennon to finish Autumn tour in Dundalk with Spirit Store date

One of Dundalk's most unique and loved talent's, Jinx Lennon, is to finish his Autumn tour, Stand Up to Self Hate and Vaporise Dread, with a Spirit Store show on 26 November.

The show is a mixture of two minute garage rock anthems, folk music done in a punk rock style performance art, bass drum, a sampling beat machine and off the wall rants recorded onto cassette tapes.

Jinx tells the Dundalk Democrat that “this is the 23rd anniversary of the Spirit Store as a renowned music venue, and I played my first show there in November/December 1999 when it was much smaller, so it's great to recognise that the venue and many other local musicians, including myself, have been keeping the good side out down at Georges Quay since then.”

He goes on to say, “This year I released album number twelve, Pet Rent, which is a heavy punk drumbeat journey into the north east local hinterland, with sampled voices from local politicians, Peter Fitzpatrick and Jim Wells Joe Dolan, current rappers Westside Gunn, The God Fahim, the Peter Robinson Court Case Riot at Cranbrassil and Church St in 1986,Sonic Youth and The Osmonds amongst others.

Looking ahead to the Spirit Store show, Jinx says: “I will be playing onstage with local performance artist Sara Jane Hopkins, also known as Baby Nits, who will play her own set of DIY electronic beats with visuals, before she joins me onstage with Chris Barry on guitar, who also plays with Myles Manley.

“Chris produced Junior Brothers first album “Pull The Right Rope” and local heroes the Mary Wallopers new album. Special guest is West Cork act These Are Atoms, a proponent of the Irish underground music scene who brings the listener inside his head with his brilliant edgy tunes.”

Tickets for the show are 15 Euro available to buy at www.spiritstore.ie or on the door at the Spirit Store on the night .