Peter Cherrie open to staying at Dundalk

Veteran Dundalk FC goalkeeper Peter Cherrie would be happy to stick around for another year, to provide not only cover, but also competition for Nathan Shepperd.

Cherrie, who turned 39 last month, kept a second clean sheet in his third outing this season, as The Lilywhites recorded a 1-0 SSE Airtricity League win at Derry City.

“To be fair, it was a shock yesterday when the gaffer gave me the nod,” he told The Democrat. “I’m delighted to play. I’m gutted for Nathan because he’s done really well all season.

“I’d say he wants to finish it on a high which I know he does, but he’s been nothing but supportive to me, as I have to him all season. It’s a great group we’ve got.”

The final night of the 2022 campaign saw Keith Ward come back to haunt his former club, scoring the decisive goal, a sumptuous half-volley from the edge of the box.

A 1-0 win on Sunday night means Dundalk end up level on points with second-place Derry, who only finish ahead of The Lilywhites by a narrowly superior goal difference.

“That’s what Keith’s been doing for years,” enthused Cherrie. “He’s got that. He’s just a wee magician. I see him every day in training, and he takes the mickey out of goalkeepers. That’s what he does.

“We’re the kind of elder statesmen in that dressing room. You’ve got Andy Boyle as well, David McMillan, Pat Hoban – there’s a lot of us. I think it’s guys that’s all been there, done it and won leagues.

“We talk with the other guys that have come over from overseas. You know, this is what it takes to play. You have to man up because it’s a tough league, don’t underestimate it.

“But the group have gelled well, they’ve took it on board and worked hard. Compared to last year, to come third and miss out on what, two goals to come second? Fantastic.”

Cherrie made his career debut more than 20 years ago with Airdrie United, but it was at Dundalk where the Scotsman got his first taste of League of Ireland football in 2009.

He left the club as a league winner in 2014, which preceded spells with Cliftonville, Bray Wanderers, Cork City and Derry, where he spent two seasons before returning to Dundalk in 2021.

Along with Ward et al, he is one of ten players that are now out of contract, but Cherrie is open to prolonging his career, playing on until at least his 40th birthday next October.

“A hundred percent,” he replied when asked if he would like to remain at Dundalk. “I think the gaffer is going to speak to some guys during the week, next ten days or whatever it is. If I get a phone call, I think the gaffer knows my feelings about Dundalk.

“It’s a special place to me, as is Derry, to be fair. I’ve had good times at Dundalk. They gave me my chance to come over from Scotland and I took it. I had six-and-a-half great years there, and then to come back and have another two.

“Listen, I’m more than happy to be here, to help Nathan more than anything and also push him, because it’s not a case of me coming in to make up numbers.

“The gaffer knows that and we’ve had that conversation. I’m not here to make up numbers, but I have full support for Nathan or whoever’s playing.”