13 Nov 2022

Man charged following €1.12m cocaine seizure in Drogheda

Set to appear before Drogheda District Court

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

The man arrested following a €1.12m cocaine seizure in Drogheda on Saturday, has now been charged. The man, aged in his 30s, is set to appear before Drogheda District Court tomorrow morning, Monday, 14th November 2022.

As part of Operation TARA, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine in the course of an intelligence led operation in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Saturday the 12th of November, 2022.

The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda shortly after 1pm. A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

The man was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

