14 Nov 2022

Dundalk Sub Aqua Unit complete Fermanagh search after body recovered

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Over the past two weeks, divers from Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit have been heavily involved in the search for a missing person in Loch Erne  Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McGirr has been missing since Saturday 29th Oct. when his boat was found washed up on Long Island in Lough Erne.

A major search was conducted involving hundreds of local volunteers, local emergency services and voluntary services from further afield, in particular search divers.

Dundalk Sub Aqua attended the scene with twenty personnel organised in teams of search divers and boat crews.

More teams were due to travel up on Sunday however, a body was recovered from an area close to Long Island on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of shore walkers, dozens of local boatmen and kayakers, RNLI, PSNI, Lough Reagh rescue, Newry & Mourne divers, Mallow SAR, Dundalk Sub Aqua SAR and dozens of support volunteers joined in the effort.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit say they would like to extend their deepest sympathy to the Mc Girr family.

