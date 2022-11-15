Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 15 November 2022
The death has occurred of Breige Callan (née Gaughran) of Tierney Street, Ardee, Louth
On November 13 2022, peacefully at Louth County Hospital following a short illness. Breige is predeceased by her husband Tom, sister Noeleen, brothers Silvester, Richard and Pat and will be sadly missed by her devoted and much loved family; sons Thomas and Noel, daughters Joanne, Jennie and Avril, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Finlay's Funeral Home Tierney Street, Ardee on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Home private on Wednesday morning please. Removal on Wednesday at 9:40am on foot to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 10am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.
May she rest in peace
