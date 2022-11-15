Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk for remainder of the week

Irish Water have advised that due to essential network mains flushing, customers in Willow Grove, Rockmount Gardens, Carrick Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discoloration for short periods between today, Tuesday 15th November 2022 and Friday, 18th November 2022.
Irish Water wish have apologised for any inconvenience caused
