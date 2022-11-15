Louth's McGreehan urges local organisations to apply for new energy cost support fund

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has urged local community and voluntary organisations in Louth to apply for a new €10m fund set up to support such organisations with energy costs.

Senator McGreehan said: “The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme will open for applications to groups on Monday, November 21st and I call on all eligible community and voluntary organisations in Louth to apply.

“The scheme is designed to help the sector with their increased bills, which is having an impact on the operations of many community and voluntary groups.

“This scheme will provide once-off support to organisations within the community and voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by Government such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

“The scheme will open for applications on Monday 21st November and close on Friday 2nd December 2022. It is expected that payments under the scheme will commence before the end of this year and into early 2023.”

This initiative forms part of a range of measures being undertaken by the Department to support the community and voluntary sector, and to empower thriving, sustainable communities across Ireland. Pobal have been engaged to administer this scheme on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.