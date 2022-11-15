Dundalk's KT Travel award winners at Travel Centres annual conference
Dundalk travel agency KT Travel picked up two awards last weekend at the Travel Centres Annual Conference, held in Killashee Hotel in Kildare.
KT Travel won Best Large Agent and Best Small Agent at the conference, as voted for by their travel suppliers. Commenting after the win, they commented that "we are absolutely delighted to announce that we scooped up two awards on the night.
"It's a great honour and considering the struggles our industry have faced during the pandemic we were overjoyed."
KT Travel was founded in Dundalk in 2005 and since then has grown from strength to strength. Congratulations to everyone at KT Travel on their wonderful achievement!
