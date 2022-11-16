Search

Dundalk CBS Primary School's huge response to Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

Students representing CBS National School who collected 286 Shoe Boxes for the Christmas Shoe Box appeal (Photo: Arthur Kinahan )

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

The CBS Primary school participated in the Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal again this year, with the school reporting a huge response to this year's appeal.

November in the school is friendship and kindness month and the school says that the boys and girls certainly showed kindness to children who are affected by poverty.

The school told the Dundalk Democrat that the children brought in 286 shoeboxes, with still more to come. "A record for the school! The entire school were awarded a homework pass from the principal Ms Hart, to acknowledge such a fantastic school effort."

 "In such difficult times the children still wanted to give children joy and happiness on Christmas morning. James Flynn brought in as many as five shoeboxes!

"Joanne Dalton who used to organise the appeal brought in four!" The school says they still miss Joanne. They added, “We are so proud of all the boys and girls in CBS!!”

