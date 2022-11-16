Over €2.5 million for Dundalk IT led research projects

A total of €2,578,146 in funding has been awarded to two collaborative projects led by DkIT as part of support funding announced today by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

€16.2 million in funding from Science Foundation Ireland was announced for 15 collaborative projects aimed at increasing research capacity within the Technological Universities (TUs) and Institutes of Technology (IoTs).

€1,285,576.60 was awarded to DkIT Professor Mark Hollywood for a project run in partnership with RCSI, University of Medicine and Health Sciences called: Role of LINGO1 and BK channels in tremor.

A further €1,292,569.60 was awarded to DkIT Professor Fergal McCaffery for a project run in partnership with University College Dublin called: Regulatory Compliance Framework for Trustworthy AI Medical Device Software (Reg-Fr-AIMs).

The 15 SFI Frontiers for Partnership Awards have a duration between 48 or 60 months and will support 72 research positions (48 new PhD students), in addition to teaching buyout.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said:

“I’m delighted during Science Week to announce these exciting new research projects. Through these new awards we are delivering on several key objectives, including an enhanced focus on research activities within the TU sector.

“In order for TUs to grow and reach their full potential, we need to ensure they have the ability to deliver impactful research and this funding allows them to do that.

“This research will address key areas too, such as healthcare and climate change.”

The SFI Frontiers for Partnership Awards support research proposals led by the Technological University (TU) / Institutes of Technology (IoT) sector with partners from the established University sector.

The funding will support research in areas such as the development of a traceability tool for seafood, green hydrogen, sheep breeding, cancer therapies, tremor in Parkinson’s’ disease, and reducing energy use in AI technology.

Prof Philip Nolan, Director General, Science Foundation Ireland, said:

“We have developed this programme following detailed consultation with the sector.

“It is important we provide the support to build excellent research capacity in our Technological Universities and Institutes of Technology, and working in partnership with their colleagues in the wider University sector is an excellent way to do this. I wish the awardees every success with these projects.”

This week is national Science Week (13-20 November) with hundreds of events for all age groups taking place throughout the country. Science Week aims to encourage people to discuss and explore the possibilities that science offers.