Kildare County Council announce details of Community Grants for 2022

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced details of a number of grant opportunities to support community groups, projects, events, and residents’ associations across the county for 2022:

Community Grant 2022

The Community Grants Scheme for 2022 is open to all groups engaged in activities or projects which encourage community participation or volunteerism, and which benefit communities in Kildare.

It is designed to provide financial assistance in the planning, organisation and roll-out of activities or projects of a community nature in the county.

Festival Grant 2022

The Festival Grants Scheme is open to all voluntary groups which organise and run key festival events in County Kildare, such as community fun days, historical re-enactments, drama/musical/food festivals, intercultural days or annual parades.

Private Residents’ Association Grant 2022

Funding under this grant scheme is open to private residents’ associations for the specific purpose of maintaining open spaces within their estate.

Local Authority Residents’ Association Grant 2022

Funding under this grant scheme is open to Local Authority residents’ associations for the specific purpose of maintaining open spaces within their estate.

Further Details

Applications for funding are invited from groups whose activities and projects benefit communities in County Kildare.

Full details of the eligibility criteria and online application forms for each are available at http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/AllServices/Community/CommunityGrants/.

The deadline for receipt of applications for all grants is Friday, March 11 2022.