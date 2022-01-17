Playground to be closed for two days, Kildare County Council confirm

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a playground will be closed for two days this week.
It is understood that KCC intends to close the playground at the Parish Field in Caragh to facilitate repairs to wet pour safety surfaces, as well as the installation of extra grass mats.
The playground will re-open on Thursday, January 20 2022.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie
KCC has said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused.
