17 Jan 2022

SsangYong announces electric vehicle partnership with EO Charging

SsangYong announces electric vehicle partnership with EO Charging

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

SsangYong Motors UK has signed a partnership with EO Charging to offer preferential prices to fit a home charger.

Buyers of the South Korean firm’s Korando e-Motion electric vehicle will be given a discount on 7kW smart charger units and installation.

It means that, when the Government’s £350 OZEV Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) grant is taken into account, the EO Mini Pro 7kW home charge point costs from £595, against the RRP of £945.

The charger has smart functionalities that are managed through the ‘EO Smart Home’ app, which gives you the ability to schedule charging for less expensive times of day, such as overnight.

An optional feature is offered that can safely manage electric loads, while a lock ensures no one but the owner can plug in.

SsangYong customers get a seven-year warranty with their charger, which lines up with the warranty offered on the vehicle, while EO offers 24/7 support.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; “With the arrival of our new pure electric Korando e-Motion, it’s important that our customers have access to quality charging solutions at home to ensure they are able to charge frequently, quickly and economically.”

The SsangYong Korando e-Motion was launched this month in the UK, with the SUV offering a range of 210 miles and a starting price of £30,495 including the Government’s plug-in car grant.

Its performance puts it on a par with similarly priced rivals from more established manufacturers, such as the Mazda MX-30 and the Hyundai Kona. It’s also closely aligned with the MG ZS EV, another affordability-focused EV.

All buyers of SsangYong cars can now also get a 12-month complimentary membership for RAC roadside assistance.

