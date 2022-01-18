Search

18 Jan 2022

Porsche’s Taycan is the new Formula E safety car

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

The Porsche Taycan has been announced as the new Formula E safety car for the 2022 season.

Due to make its racetrack debut at the opening round of the championship in Saudi Arabia on January 28, the fully electric Taycan recently grabbed attention by outselling its famous 911 stablemate during 2021.

This particular Taycan – a Turbo S model – will wear a livery made from the colours of all eleven teams due to take part in the Formula E championship.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, said: “We’re proud that Formula E has entrusted a Porsche with this task – one that is important for the safety of its drivers.

“With the Taycan Turbo S as the official safety car, we’re making an important contribution to track safety and also underlining the importance of Formula E for Porsche Motorsport.

“The distinctive design illustrates our commitment to the successful future of this innovative racing series. Although we’re rivals out on the track, we’re spreading this message to the world together.

“What’s more, we hope that this also enables us to appeal to a younger target audience who are not yet motorsport fans.”

Thanks to 750bhp, the Taycan will crack the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.6 seconds and carry on to a top speed of 161mph. Though the powertrain of the Porsche has been kept the same for the Formula E safety car, there have been several modifications made to ensure it meets racing standards. These include the fitment of a roll cage and bucket seats as well as wire harnesses for the safety car lighting.

Flashing lights have been integrated into the bumpers, while high-tech communication equipment means that those on-board can keep in constant contact with other race personnel.

News

