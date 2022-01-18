Brits are still choosing staycations over holidays abroad this winter

More Brits are choosing to holiday in the UK rather than heading off in search of some winter sun, continuing the staycation trend that has become popular during the pandemic.

A study of over 2,000 people found that despite the chilly temperatures, 13 per cent of Brits were planning to holiday closer to home this winter, compared with nine per cent planning to go abroad.

It’s a trend that looks set to continue, with the research by car finance provider Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) indicating that 24 per cent were planning a domestic road trip in the next few months, compared with 20 per cent who hoped to head to sunnier climes.

Since the pandemic began, the rise of the staycation has been dramatic, with prices of camper vans going through the roof as Brits looked for other ways to take a break with foreign travel restricted.

Since the summer of 2020, VWFS studies indicated that about half of Brits had become more interested in road trips and holidaying in the UK.

When it comes to staycations, the seaside is the most popular place with 33 per cent of votes, while countryside retreats got 25 per cent and city breaks 13 per cent.

Despite planning to stay in the UK in winter, holidays are high on the agenda for many Brits, with 24 per cent saying they had made plans to get away in December and January, down just one per cent on summer 2021.

VWFS data analysts say the fact many people have moved to a work from home schedule could be one reason for the boom. Those who are willing to take their laptops away with them can enjoy a change of scenery without using any valuable holiday days.

Mike Todd, CEO at VWFS UK, said: “Holidaymakers were swapping their passports for walking boots and picnic blankets when staycations took off again last summer, but I don’t believe many people expected domestic getaways to be quite so popular this winter.

“I think our research highlights the renewed importance of personal vehicles almost two years on from the start of the pandemic, as people are reliant on their cars for domestic holidays now that flying overseas is again fraught with uncertainty.

“There are so many wonderful places to explore on these shores, from St Ives to Scarborough, and our vehicles are central to unlocking these adventures – even the great British weather isn’t stopping people enjoying a good old fashioned road trip!”