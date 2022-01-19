Toyota Corolla Commercial Hybrid hits the road

Toyota’s new Corolla Commercial has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £26,495.

Based on the Corolla Touring Sports, the Commercial version has had its rear seats removed and replaced with a lined load area. Measuring in at 1,558mm long and 952mm wide, it’s a large, open area with minimal intrusions thanks to cleverly designed rear suspension.

Though the Commercial’s performance details have yet to be homologated, Toyota estimates that it’ll return between 55.3-62.7mpg with CO2 emissions between 102-115g/km. Towing capacity is subject to homologation too, but Toyota expects it to be able to tow up to 750kg of braked trailer.

There’s just a single specification to choose from but it brings a wealth of standard equipment. Highlights include an eight-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as dual-zone air conditioning and heated front seats with power lumbar adjustment for the driver.

A full metal bulkhead is also included to separate the load area from the cabin, while a range of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist are included too.

The Commercial’s on-the-road price is £26,495, though its ex-VAT commercial price is £22,134. It’s accompanied by a three-year new car warranty, though once this has ended it qualifies for a free ‘Toyota Relax’ warranty of up to 10 years or 10,000 miles.

As part of Toyota’s Professional range of light commercial vehicles, the Corolla also benefits from five years of roadside assistance and a guaranteed service appointment within seven days.