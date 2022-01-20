Search

20 Jan 2022

Jeep adds new hybrid powertrains to Renegade and Compass

Jeep adds new hybrid powertrains to Renegade and Compass

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Jeep has added a mild hybrid powertrain option to its Renegade and Compass models.

Complementing Jeep’s 4xe range of plug-in hybrids, these new models combine a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 15kW electric motor. This drives the car under all-electric power at certain times such as when travelling at low speed, when cruising or when parking.

Combined, you get 130bhp and 240Nm of torque which is driven to the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Available to order now, the Renegade is priced from £31,130 while the Compass stands at £32,895.

Both cars feature a high level of standard equipment, with each utilising an 8.4-inch infotainment screen – though the one in the Compass can be upgraded to a larger 10.1-inch unit. Each system incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

The Compass and Renegade will also come with a Uconnect Box, allowing for connected services. For instance, owners will be able to lock and unlock the doors remotely via a smartphone app.

Four trim levels are available for the Compass – Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S – while the Renegade range will consist of Upland and S. The Upland specification is a special launch trim and incorporates many recycled materials for the cabin. The seats, for example, are finished in Seaqual, a material made using recycled ocean plastics. Elsewhere, these cars feature a Matter Azur exterior colour and two-tone black roof, as well as 17-inch wheels on the Renegade and 18-inch wheels on the Compass.

Both cars also include a wide range of safety assistance systems such as traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist and drowsy driver alert.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media