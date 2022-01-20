Jeep adds new hybrid powertrains to Renegade and Compass

Jeep has added a mild hybrid powertrain option to its Renegade and Compass models.

Complementing Jeep’s 4xe range of plug-in hybrids, these new models combine a four-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 15kW electric motor. This drives the car under all-electric power at certain times such as when travelling at low speed, when cruising or when parking.

Combined, you get 130bhp and 240Nm of torque which is driven to the wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Available to order now, the Renegade is priced from £31,130 while the Compass stands at £32,895.

Both cars feature a high level of standard equipment, with each utilising an 8.4-inch infotainment screen – though the one in the Compass can be upgraded to a larger 10.1-inch unit. Each system incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

The Compass and Renegade will also come with a Uconnect Box, allowing for connected services. For instance, owners will be able to lock and unlock the doors remotely via a smartphone app.

Four trim levels are available for the Compass – Night Eagle, Limited, Upland and S – while the Renegade range will consist of Upland and S. The Upland specification is a special launch trim and incorporates many recycled materials for the cabin. The seats, for example, are finished in Seaqual, a material made using recycled ocean plastics. Elsewhere, these cars feature a Matter Azur exterior colour and two-tone black roof, as well as 17-inch wheels on the Renegade and 18-inch wheels on the Compass.

Both cars also include a wide range of safety assistance systems such as traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist and drowsy driver alert.