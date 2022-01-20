New Citroen e-Berlingo Van goes on sale

Citroen’s electric e-Berlingo Van has hit the UK market with a range of up to 171 miles.

Priced from £25,980 – inclusive of the Government’s £2,500 plug-in van grant and excluding VAT – the e-Berlingo Van can be specified in both panel and crew layouts, with the latter capable of carrying up to five people.

It’s also available in two body lengths – medium and XL – with the former measuring in at 4.4 metres long and the latter 4.75 metres. The height of both is the same at 1.90 metres, while thanks to folding seats the load volumes of each van can be expanded. The medium van offers the best payload of 803kg, while the XL version brings a maximum payload of 751kg.

Thanks to a 50kWh battery linked up to a 100kW electric motor, 171 miles of range can be delivered from a single charge while 100kW rapid charging capability means that an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in as little as 30 minutes.

Drives also have the choice of three different modes – Normal, Eco and Power – while regenerative braking can help maximise battery charge when decelerating.

There are two trim levels on offer, too. Enterprise Pro kicks the range off, with standard features including electrically folding door mirrors, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights as well as an eight-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity.

Move up to Driver Pro trim and 16-inch alloy wheels are added, alongside a body-coloured rear bumper and painted side rubbing strips and door handles. Driver Pro models also use an eight-inch touchscreen, but it’s fitted with Citroen’s Connect Navigation system which includes a three-year subscription to live traffic alerts. A Surround Rear Vision camera is also fitted as part of this specification alongside front and rear parking sensors. Prices for the Driver Pro start from £27,595.

The battery in the e-Berlingo Van is also covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty for up to 70 per cent of the original battery capacity.