Search

20 Jan 2022

Electric car charger numbers increase by 37 per cent

Electric car charger numbers increase by 37 per cent

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The number of public electric car charging points in the UK rose by 37 per cent last year, according to new figures released by the Department for Transport (DfT).

Drawn from charger location mapping company Zap-Map, the figures show that as of January 1, 2022, there were 28,375 public chargers available across the country of which 5,156 were rapid chargers.

This increase means that there are 7,600 additional chargers compared with January 1, 2021, while the number of rapid devices has increased by 33 per cent – an extra 1,276 chargers.

Rapid chargers are classified as those whose fastest charging power is rated at 25kW and above.

It means that there are now 42 devices per 100,000 people – something that will need to be increased as the uptake of EV continues. There is also a distinct difference in charger numbers across the UK. In London, for instance, there are 102 chargers for every 100,000 people, while Scotland has 52 chargers for every 100,000 people.

This comes in above the South East, North East, South West and Wales with 39, 36, 32 and 33 chargers per 100,000 people respectively.

Northern Ireland has the lowest number of chargers per 100,000 people in the UK, with just 18 devices. This was followed by the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber with 24 and 26 devices per 100,000 people respectively.

London saw the greatest increase at 16.4 per cent, while Northern Ireland and the North West experienced the smallest increases at 3.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively.

The DfT did highlight that Zap-Map’s figures only look at the number of charging devices in total and doesn’t account for those units capable of charging multiple vehicles at once.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media