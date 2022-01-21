Search

21 Jan 2022

Electric Kia EV6 takes the What Car? Car of the Year crown for 2022

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

The Kia EV6 has been crowned 2022 What Car? Car of the Year, making it only the second time an electric vehicle has taken the title after Kia’s e-Niro won in 2019.

The consumer magazine’s annual awards show highlights the best cars on sale in a wide variety of segments, from family cars of different shapes and sizes to sports cars and luxury cars.

What Car? said the Kia ‘stood out for setting new benchmarks for electric cars, offering an official range of 328 miles’. The magazine’s testers were impressed by its real world range too, saying it travelled 224 miles on a charge in its ‘worst-case low temperature’ evaluation.

Other positive points included its fast-charging abilities, hugely spacious interior and impressive refinement.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “Once again, Kia has set a new benchmark for an electric vehicle. The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money.”

Elsewhere in the awards, BMW was the big winner, taking the top prize in five categories, with the 3 Series, 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 5 Series and X5 all getting wins.

Perhaps the most curious win of the night saw the 5 Series beating the Rolls-Royce Ghost to the luxury car title, though this was justified because of its ‘beautifully built’ interior coupled with low running costs on the plug-in hybrid.

Ford also had a successful night, with the Ranger winning best pick-up, the Puma ST getting best sports SUV, and the regular Puma being the small SUV of the year.

Other highlights include the Honda Jazz (small car), Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S (performance car) and Skoda Superb (estate).

