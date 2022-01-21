Search

21 Jan 2022

Five tips to beat winter grime building up on your car

Five tips to beat winter grime building up on your car

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Keeping your car clean in winter can feel like an impossible task, as poor weather conditions contribute to covering your motor in muck.

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has warned that having a filthy car can be dangerous, with visibility reduced through the windscreen, number plates obscured and lights covered.

GEM says that roads are particularly dirty at the moment, because local authorities are spreading salt and farm vehicles are carrying mud onto the road.

Coupled with the fact the heavy rains in December washed a lot of mud and dirt onto the roads and the fact that a fairly dry January has seen little of it washed away, it can feel like a losing battle keeping your car clean.

With this in mind, GEM has put together some tips to keep your car in clean condition.

Wash, wipe and rub

You don’t have to give your car a full detail every day, but before setting off it’s worth having a quick check around the car and wiping down anything that might be obscured, such as lights and mirrors. Regular small jobs can save you time in the long run.

Top up your washer bottle

Keeping your windscreen clear is vital in water and grime can quickly build up. If you can’t clear this, the low winter sun can make visibility really tricky.

You’ll want to keep your washer fluid topped up and checked more regularly as you’ll use it more often in winter.

Watch out for your wipers

It can be tempting to use your wipers to clear ice in the morning, but you should avoid doing this as it can damage the blades. This can then make them less effective at clearing water when it’s raining.

Clean down low

You shouldn’t just focus on the larger, more obvious areas of the car when cleaning. With all the salt on the roads, the underside of your car will be covered and it can lead to corrosion in the long-term.

It’s a good idea to give your car a hose underneath, in the wheel arches and around the brakes as often as possible.

Keep your distance

When you’re driving on wet, dirty roads, you’re kicking a lot of that grime into the air behind you, covering the cars around you. With stopping distances increased in poor weather you should leave more space to the vehicle in front anyway, but another benefit is that your car might stay just that little bit cleaner.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media