5 of the best MPVs that are perfect for large families

The SUV might be the king of the family car these days, but the MPV is still a fantastic choice for those who need lots of seats and space.

The new Volkswagen Multiclass has just gone on sale, instantly becoming one of the most appealing options in the market.

Here we take a look at the latest MPV contender as well as four alternatives worthy of your attention.

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen has managed to make its van ranges cool with smart commercial vehicles and highly sought-after camper conversions. However, the Multivan – which replaces the Caravelle – isn’t actually based on one of the firm’s vans.

Instead, it uses the same platform as the majority of its passenger cars and SUVs, meaning it gets all the latest safety technology, driver assistance and comfort features. On top of this, it retains the attractive styling and practicality that has made the van range so popular, making the Multivan an appealing all-rounder.

Volkswagen Touran

One of the Multivan’s biggest rivals actually comes from within the VW stable. The Touran doesn’t quite have the same smart looks as the new competitor, but it’s also practical and has the kind of build quality and plushness you’d find in the Golf.

It’s also great to drive and has enough space in the rear seats to keep adults comfortable as well as the kids.

Citroen Berlingo

Van-based MPVs have long been some of the most popular models because they offered unrivalled practicality, but where the Berlingo impresses is because it pairs this with a comfortable drive and a pleasant interior.

It’s also fantastic value for money with more standard equipment than most rivals at its price point – and if you opt for a brand new versions it’s only offered with an electric powertrain.

Ford Galaxy

The Galaxy has been synonymous with people moving for many years, building a reputation as one of the best in the business thanks largely to its frankly massive footprint.

It has a typical Ford interior, which means it’s modern, plush enough and hard-wearing, but it’s real USP is the fact that even its rearmost seats should be comfortable enough for adults. And with those seats in place you’ll still have plenty of luggage space, too.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW enthusiasts were not impressed when the 2 Series Active Tourer arrived, thanks to its front-wheel drive layout and chunky styling, but it has proved a hugely popular model for the German firm.

You have two choices. There will likely be fantastic deals on nearly new versions of the outgoing model, or you can put in an order for the new version ahead of deliveries beginning in March. The new 2 Series Active Tourer has a much improved interior, impressive technological advances and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.