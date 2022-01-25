Citroen expands e-Berlingo line-up with new trim

Citroen has added a new trim level to its electric e-Berlingo line-up, bringing more space and versatility to the model.

Previously, the high-specification Flair XTR trim level could only be included on more compact medium versions with five seats, but it can now be added to XL versions which bring seven seats and added boot space.

The XL bodylength offers an additional 35cm over the medium version, giving it a maximum load length of over three metres and an extra 500 litres of boot space when the rearmost seats are folded flat.

Citroen recently announced that it would be ending petrol and diesel-powered versions of its Berlingo people carrier, instead offering solely battery-powered models. The e-Berlingo has a 100kW electric motor and 50kWh battery, which enables a range of up to 174 miles. Thanks to 100kW charging, the e-Berlingo’s battery can also be taken up to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes or seven-and-a-half hours when connected to a standard 7kW home charger.

As standard, Flair XTR models boast Airbump exterior styling pieces and 17-inch alloy wheels alongside gloss black roof bars and front and rear scuff plates. All cars get orange light surrounds and special XTR badges too.

Inside, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a second 10-inch digital driver’s display showcases all key information such as speed and remaining range. A series of assistance systems, such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist, are included as standard too.

Prices for the new e-Berlingo Flair XTR in XL length start from £32,995 and it’s available to order now. The wider e-Berlingo line-up starts from £29,495 including the Government’s plug-in car grant.