BMW updates 8 Series range with new design and added tech

BMW has announced a raft of updates to its 8 Series models.

Applied to the Coupe, Gran Coupe and Convertible models, these revisions see the 8 Series receive a tweaked exterior design as well as more technology for the interior.

The lower air intakes now gain horizontal struts while around the back, the rear diffuser is finished in Dark Shadow metallic paint. Alongside these changes come the fitment of new 20-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, while standard equipment now includes a performance M sports brake system with blue painted callipers.

The high-performance M850i models – powered by a V8 engine – now feature more aerodynamic M wing mirrors, while a new front spoiler helps to guide airflow under the car more effectively. All M850i versions also benefit from an upgraded brake system, an M sports differential and 20-inch light alloy wheels. These extras can also be added to other models in the 8 Series line-up through the optional M Sports Package Pro.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW M, the new 8 Series is now being offered with an option to have the classic BMW Motorsport logo applied to the bonnet, tailgate and wheel centres, replacing the standard BMW logos.

This update also brings BMW’s ‘Iconic Glow’ system which illuminates the two kidney grille sections at the front of the car. It’s activated when the car is unlocked and can be manually controlled by the driver. Four new exterior colours have been added to the list of shades available on the 8 Series, too – Skyscraper Grey, San Remo Green, M Portimao Blue and BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue.

The 8 is back. Rediscover pure luxury in its most dynamic form. To learn more, click here https://t.co/FCozNZEWly pic.twitter.com/KP50EcRBeL — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) January 26, 2022

Inside, an M leather multifunction steering wheel comes as standard on all models while four-zone automatic air conditioning with separate controls for the rear of the cabin is now included too. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen – increased in size from 10.25 inches – is now fitted as well alongside a digital cockpit of the same size.

BMW has dropped the 840d diesel engine from the UK’s list of engine choices ‘based on changing customer demand’, leaving the rear-wheel-drive 329bhp 3.0-litre petrol – badged 840i – and the powerful all-wheel-drive 523bhp 4.4-litre V8 M850i xDrive. Each engine is available in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe layouts, with prices starting from £74,725, £72,225 and £81,725 respectively. First customer deliveries are expected in the Spring.