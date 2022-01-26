Search

26 Jan 2022

BAC Mono to adopt hydrogen power

BAC Mono to adopt hydrogen power

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has teamed up with powertrain engineers Viritech to create a hydrogen-powered version of its Mono sports car.

Liverpool-based BAC first launched the Mono back in 2011, with the lightweight sports car designed to offer a pure and unfiltered driving experience. It has traditionally been powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but this will be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell setup in this new version.

Viritech, who develop hydrogen powertrains in the automotive, aerospace, power and marine sectors, has won a Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) which will help to push this project forward.

Neill Briggs, BAC co-founder and director of product development, said: “We are delighted to be working with Viritech and its ground-breaking approach to FCEV. Technology has always been at the forefront of our development, and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do.

“Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

BAC’s Mono will provide the basis for the creation, but despite the conversion to hydrogen power the firm says that the resulting vehicle ‘continues to be led by BAC’s principles of uncompromising performance and driver experience’.

The partnership is also being used to help BAC reduce its emissions by 2030, following an announcement that it was going ‘climate positive’ in 2019 through the use of a carbon offsetting programme. It has previously explored the use of ultra-lightweight materials such as graphene and niobium as a way of ‘maximising the efficiency of future vehicles’.

Matt Faulks, Viritech chief technical officer, said: “Working with BAC on this exciting challenge is a perfect partnership. We share a passion for automotive innovation and developing high-performance vehicles, as well as a commitment to ensuring all entities in the industry from Niche to high volume have a vibrant, zero emission future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media