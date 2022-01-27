New Range Rover plug-in hybrid to start from £103,485

The new Range Rover plug-in hybrid will offer an electric range of up to 70 miles and start from £103,485.

Revealed last year, the Range Rover hybrid’s original figures have improved. An electric-only range of up to 62 miles was claimed as well as CO2 emissions of below 30g/km.

However, the figures revealed today are better than those originally claimed, with Range Rover saying that the P510e and P440e models will travel up to 70 miles on electric power while emitting just 18g/km. Both hybrids combine a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, with the more powerful P510e managing the 0-60mph sprint in 5.3 seconds.

The Range Rover will also be offered with mild-hybrid six-cylinder engines and a range-topping V8. A pure electric version is set to join the line-up in 2024, with details for that model revealed closer to its launch.

When it comes to specifications, the Range Rover will be available in SE, HSE and Autobiography trims, as well as a First Edition that will be available during the first year of production. Alongside these comes the option of both standard and long wheelbase body lengths.

The range-topping SV model is available to order now too, with prices starting from £146,200. Boasting exclusive materials and a huge range of personalisation, it’s estimated that the Range Rover SV offers up to 1.6 million combinations of trim, finishers and design choices.

A unique front bumper showcases this as the flagship Range Rover, while a laser-etched roundel is fitted to the side ‘gills’. A new white ceramic SV roundel can be found on the boot, too.

The SV is available with the more powerful plug-in hybrid option as well as a straight-six diesel and a twin-turbocharged V8. That final engine choice is said to be 17 per cent more efficient than the outgoing V8, yet produces 50Nm more torque.