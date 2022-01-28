Search

28 Jan 2022

Ducati launches custom motorcycle creation service

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

Ducati has launched a new service that allows its customers to create unique motorcycle specifications.

Called Ducati Unica, it allows buyers to join the firm’s design teams at the Ducati Centro Stile and explain what they want from their new product, collaborating directly with the designers and technicians.

Through periodical visits throughout the build process, these one-of-a-kind creations can be followed in-person to experience ‘first-hand the level of dedication and attention to detail that Ducati reserves for each customisation project’.

By working with the Ducati Unica team, customers can define details such as precious materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories, which are fitted on top of a base bike from the Ducati line-up.

The Italian firm will document the whole process, from early sketches to the delivery ceremony.

Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director: “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style.

“Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world. An exciting and unforgettable experience of customisation to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile.

“The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride.”

Each Ducati Unica creation will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity to its uniqueness, which also guarantees that it will not be replicated.

To gain access to the service, prospective customers must contact their local Ducati dealer. It is available worldwide, but the company says it can only accept ‘an extremely limited number of requests each year’.

