Search

30 Mar 2022

Lotus Eletre name confirmed ahead of SUV’s reveal tomorrow

Lotus Eletre name confirmed ahead of SUV’s reveal tomorrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 12:55 PM

Lotus has confirmed that its new SUV will bear the name Eletre, following its unveiling in London tomorrow (March 29).

Little is known about the model, which has been running under the condename Type 132 until now, but it will be the first mass production electric vehicle to come from the British firm.

Renderings found on Australia’s intellectual property platform have given a hint of what the car will look like. It appears to look similar to the Lamborghini Urus, with a chunky front bumper, sharp angles in the bodywork and a full-width light bar at the rear.

The light bar is confirmed in a teaser posted on social media, which shows a shadowy vehicle driving away from the camera with the rear light illuminated.

Elsewhere in the video there’s a view of some of the steering wheel buttons. These show drive mode buttons that show that the driver will likely be able to switch between sporty- and comfort-focused characteristics.

Lotus is best known for building lightweight sports cars, but is delving into the world of SUVs for the first time, hoping to jump on their huge popularity in the premium segment.

Other niche manufacturers have joined the SUV segment in recent years, such as Aston Martin and Lamborghini, with even Ferrari recently teasing its own high-riding model, the Purosangue.

Lotus’s major selling point is that its cars are typically considerably lighter than rivals. When it launched the Evija, a limited-run electric hypercar, it revealed that it was applying the same principles to EVs, which are notoriously heavy because of the batteries.

So while an electric SUV appears to go against the typical Lotus ethos, expect to see innovative materials and design innovations to keep its weight lower than would be expected.

The Lotus Eletre will be revealed at an event in London tomorrow night (March 29) at 7.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media