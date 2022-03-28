The Isuzu D-Max is now available with a range of new accessories

Isuzu has revealed a range of new accessories and three new accessory packs for the D-Max pick-up truck.
Alongside these new additions, a brochure has been produced detailing every genuine accessory available on the D-Max, with over 160 individual parts included.
The new High-Line pack is being offered on the V-Cross model and includes a canopy with an added water defence and a rug for the load bed. Exterior enhancements include roof rails, an over fender extension set, towbar and 13-pin electrics, while lighting improvements come from a roof bar and front grille set from Lazer.
Inside, there’s a rear-view mirror camera kit that improves visibility out the back. The pack costs £5,250 plus VAT, representing a saving of £250 over buying each part separately.
The Mid-Line Pack for All-Purpose models has a colour-coded CMX Commercial Canopy, which has solid sides and lift-up gullwing doors, an under rail load liner and a water defence kit. It also gets the front grille lights from Lazer and over fender kit, as well as a 3D mat set.
This set costs £4,150 plus VAT, which is a saving of £100.
Finally there’s the new Start-Line Pack for the DL20. It has a Keko tonneau cover and sports style bar with a bed liner, and adds the remote tailgate locking and rubber floor mats. A towbar, 13-pin electrics, quick hitch socket, and Lazer grille lights are also included, with the total price of £1,375 plus VAT representing a discount of £100.
Darren James, UK group resources director at Isuzu UK said “These new packs put together some of our best-selling accessories along with new additions to provide customers with a cost-saving and a less-overwhelming option when it comes to enhancing their new Isuzu D-Max.
“We aim to provide the most comprehensive range of accessories possible for our diverse customers and the new updated website and accessories brochure showcase our expansive range.”
