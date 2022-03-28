Search

30 Mar 2022

New Skoda Fabia offer includes one year’s free insurance

New Skoda Fabia offer includes one year’s free insurance

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Skoda has launched a new offer for the Fabia, which will see eligible customers receive one year’s free insurance.

The offer is for comprehensive insurance and is open to drivers aged 25 to 75 and living in Great Britain.

It also includes 24-hour accident recovery and a guaranteed courtesy car while your vehicle is in for repair, with all fixes carried out at a Skoda Approved Repairers using genuine parts.

The insurance also includes protection against uninsured drivers when making a claim for an accident that wasn’t your fault.

On top of this, those financing the new Fabia on a personal contract plan (PCP), with 5.4 per cent APR, will also receive a £500 deposit contribution and a £199 service plan.

The Skoda Fabia has long been one of the UK’s favourite hatchbacks, and the latest generation makes the package even more appealing. It’s larger than ever before, meaning it’s more spacious with extra boot capacity.

The exterior has been given some nip and tuck so that it’s recognisably a Fabia, but has a slightly sharper presence. Inside, the interior is much more technologically impressive than before, with a prominent touchscreen infotainment system that has the latest smartphone connectivity.

Prices start at £15,305 for the S, which includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and air conditioning. The top-spec Monte Carlo models has 17-inch alloys, a sporty body kit and fabric/artificial leather upholstery.

The offer of one year’s free insurance will run between June 30 and December 31.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media