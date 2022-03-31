Search

31 Mar 2022

Czinger 21C hypercar to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 4:25 PM

Czinger has announced that its 21C hypercar will make its UK dynamic debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 21C uses a hybrid setup to produce an incredible 1,233bhp, courtesy of a 2.9-litre flat crank V8 petrol engine with two turbochargers. This is then linked to two electric motors located on each front wheel.

The sizeable power output contributes to a 281mph top speed, while its 0-60mph time is said to be under two seconds. Going from 0-186mph takes just 13.8 seconds, too. Power is sent to the wheels through a seven-speed automated transmission and Czinger has said that the 21C could be powered by a range of fuels, including sustainably sourced ‘e-fuels’.

First deliveries of the car are set to commence in 2023, with production limited to just 80 examples. This news comes as Czinger appoints H.R. Owen as its official dealer in the UK, sitting alongside other high-performance marques such as Rimac and Bugatti in the company’s stable of partners.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: “We’ve always chosen to work with the very best automotive brands in the world, and we don’t add another partner to our roster without serious consideration,

“The Czinger 21C is a very special car, designed without limitations of cost. It sits at the very top of the automotive hierarchy, offering an experience that even some of the most established and sought-after supercar brands in the world would struggle to offer. It is the crowning glory to a car collection. The ultimate track day car. The genesis of a new brand.”

