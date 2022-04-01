Toyota bZ4X gains boosted range ahead of UK launch

Toyota’s new bZ4X will arrive with a range of more than 300 miles when customer deliveries commence in June.

Thanks to a 71.4kWh battery, the bZ4X will travel up to 320 miles between charges in front-wheel-drive layout, while four-wheel-drive versions will do 292 miles. Toyota had previously stated that it expected the bZ4X to deliver up to 280 miles of range,

Toyota is also offering an optional extended care programme for buyers which guarantees a battery capacity of 70 per cent after 10 years or 620,000 miles driven.

The bZ4X is underpinned by a new platform designed specifically for EVs, allowing it to offer more interior space and a more technology-focused interior. It also has a 452-litre boot.

The new car debuts an all-wheel-drive system that uses electric motors on the front and rear axle to provide good levels of traction. With 215bhp and 336Nm of torque, the all-wheel-drive bZ4X will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.4 seconds before heading onwards to a top speed of 100mph.

Plus, the ability to charge at speeds of up to 150kW means that an 80 per cent charge can be completed in around half an hour when connected to rapid charger.

Toyota recently announced a new series of financing options for the bZ4X, with private customers able to lease the car from £611 a month via a 36-month contract and an initial rental of £3,662 via a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement. Other types of finance are available too, while Toyota is also offering three years of servicing for free to those people who order their car before June 30, 2022.