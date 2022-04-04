Search

04 Apr 2022

David Brown Automotive collaborates with Marshall on special edition Mini

David Brown Automotive collaborates with Marshall on special edition Mini

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

David Brown Automotive has released a special edition of its Mini Remastered model to celebrate Marshall Amplification’s 60th anniversary.

Called the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition, it’s limited to just 60 examples but features a variety of unique styling and audio touches to differentiate it from other versions of the firm’s refinished Mini.

Each car gets an exterior finished in ‘Marshall Black’ paint, which is contrasted by dark chrome exterior styling pieces. There are also ‘Marshall Gold’ painted accents, with a coachline applied to the roof matching hand-painted pinstripes and Marshall logos.

That gold colour is also used on the brake callipers which sit behind 12-inch wheels with Marshall ‘M’ logo centre caps. The wheel rims are finished in the same gold colour too.

At the front of the car there’s a mesh grille designed to mimic the front of Marshall’s audio equipment, while handmade badges feature here too.

Inside, that gold theme is continued on elements such as the dashboard centre, switchgear and control panel. Even the pedals have been given a twist, with specially engraved ‘skip track’, ‘pause’ and ‘play’ motifs applied to them. The seats are finished in black leather with gold contrast stitching, too.

The Marshall Edition also incorporates an upgraded sound system, with dashboard-mounted tweeters, additional door speakers and upgraded audio equipment for the rear parcel shelf. The glove box also features an induction charging point for Marshall’s new Motif wireless headphones, too.

Underneath the bonnet is a 1,330cc engine linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Marshall and David Brown Automotive will also donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale to the Music Venue Trust, which helps to support independent venues throughout the UK. Pricing for this Marshall Edition is available on application.

News

