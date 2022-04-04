Search

04 Apr 2022

Toyota GR86 to start from £29,995

Toyota GR86 to start from £29,995

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Toyota has announced pricing and specifications for its new GR86, with the third model in the firm’s GR range of sports cars starting from £29,995.

Acting as the successor to the highly-acclaimed GT86, the GR86 retains the original’s lightweight approach, though it now features more power and sharper handling. It uses a four-cylinder boxer engine as before, but it has increased in size from 2.0- to 2.4-litres and now produces 231bhp and 250Nm compared with 197bhp and 205Nm as before. Toyota claims that the GR86 with a six-speed manual will complete the 0-60mph dash in 6.1 seconds, or 6.7 seconds in the automatic.

The GR86 is also offered in just one specification that brings plenty of standard equipment. Highlights include 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an eight-inch infotainment display and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. All cars get adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera, too.

Additional safety equipment, such as pre-collision with autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, is also included while inside there’s leather seat upholstery, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and keyless entry.

Alongside the on-the-road price, Toyota is offering the new GR85 with a PCP agreement and monthly repayments of £299. This is a 42-month contract with a £4,777 customer deposit, with 4.9 per cent APR representative for the manual GR86.

Toyota expects first cars to reach customers from July of this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media