Suzuki updates Across plug-in hybrid with faster charging

Suzuki has upgraded its flagship Across plug-in hybrid SUV to help bring charging times down.

Thanks to a standard-fit on-board AC charger which has been increased from 3kW to 6kW, it enables a much faster charging time. For instance, if a standard 7kW home charger is used, a full charge comes down from five and a half hours to around two hours and 45 minutes. Likewise, if a lower-rated three-pin home plug is used, the charge time is also reduced by 36 minutes to just under five hours.

The Across PHEV is mechanically identical to the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and is centred around a 2.5-litre petrol engine which is linked to an electric motor and an 18.1kWh battery housed beneath the floor.

Suzuki claims CO2 emissions of 22g/km, as well as the ability to travel for up to 47 miles on electric-only power. These efficient results place it in a company car BIK tax banding of just eight per cent, too.

With four driving modes, drivers are able to tailor how the car uses its energy in different situations. For instance, EV mode sees the vehicle powered entirely by the electric motor even under full acceleration, while Auto EV/HV mode will cause the engine to deliver power when needed.

In addition, Suzuki has given the Across a subtle styling update, including new LED lighting in the front fog lamps, rear cabin light and luggage compartment lights. Extra lighting has been added to the overhead console and mirror controls, too.

The car’s USB ports have also been upgraded from type A to type C in order to offer better compatibility with newer devices.

The upgraded Suzuki Across is available now, with prices starting from £46,629.